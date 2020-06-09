Mexborough murder: Two men arrested as woman found dead
- 9 June 2020
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead in Doncaster.
The 28-year-old's body was discovered by police when they were called to a property on Main Street in Mexborough at about 12:50 BST on Monday.
The men, aged 27 and 33, were arrested at the scene and remain in custody.
South Yorkshire Police said they were working to establish how the woman died and a cordon remains in place at the property.