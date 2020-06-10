Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Stephen Georgeson was found seriously injured on Friday evening

A man who died following a suspected serious assault has been named by police.

Stephen Georgeson, 32, was found critically injured outside a house in Houghton Road in Thurnscoe, Barnsley, on Friday. He died on Sunday.

Six people have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with his death.

Three men in their 30s and two boys, both 15, remain in custody. A sixth man, 35, has been released on bail.

Police appealed for anyone who had seen the suspected assault on Mr Georgeson, known locally as Squeek, at about 19:00 BST on Friday, or had seen him earlier in the day, to come forward.

He was also reported to have been seen unconscious in a local park on Thursday but was checked by paramedics and then went home.

Det Ch Insp Mark Oughton said it was an isolated incident and there would be increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the public.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.