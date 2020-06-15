Image caption Army bomb disposal experts were called to the scene in Grimethorpe on Friday

Police say they found "suspicious chemicals" after an operation which led to 50 houses being evacuated in Barnsley.

Residents were moved on Friday after the Army bomb disposal team was called to check "suspicious items" at the address in Grimethorpe.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident in Coronation Avenue.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.

Police said a number of suspicious chemicals were recovered during the warrant search just after midnight on Friday.

The Army's EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) were called to the address and the cordon was lifted later on Friday with people urged to return to their homes rather than remaining with relatives, because of coronavirus regulations.

