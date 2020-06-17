Image copyright Lois Ponsford Image caption Six people were in the house at the time but were all outside by the time fire crews arrived

A house was set alight when it was struck by lightning as storms hit Sheffield.

Six people fled the three-storey building in Millhouses Lane as fire took hold in the roof on Tuesday night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent five fire engines to the scene at 19:28 BST.

No-one was hurt in the blaze and everyone in the building was outside before crews arrived, a spokesman said.

Image caption The roof of the house in Millhouses Lane was damaged in a number of places

Neighbour Lois Ponsford said: "There was a massive, massive clap of thunder and we saw a few flames and a house was on fire."

"It was the attic room, which was a bit scary, so we pulled over.

"There was people stood outside so we asked if everyone was ok - luckily everybody had got out pretty immediately."