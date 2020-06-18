Five men have been arrested over the alleged sexual abuse of two teenage girls in Rotherham.

Two men in their 20s were arrested in Derby and Bradford on Tuesday on suspicion of rape and released under investigation.

Three men in their 30s, two in Rotherham and one in Sheffield, are being questioned on suspicion of sexual activity with a child under 16.

The arrests are part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood.

It is looking into allegations of abuse in and around Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

Operation Stovewood follows publication of the Jay Report, that found at least 1,400 girls were abused in Rotherham during the period.

Philip Marshall, the senior investigating officer, said the arrests were "a significant piece of activity".

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.