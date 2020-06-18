Image copyright Google Image caption A child who died at Sheffield Children's Hospital on Monday tested positive for Covid-19

A 13-day-old baby with no known underlying health conditions has died with Covid-19, NHS England has said.

The baby is thought to be the youngest to die with the disease in the UK.

It comes as Sheffield Children's Hospital confirmed a child died on Monday after being admitted in a critical condition.

The hospital, which has not confirmed the child's age, said the victim tested positive for Covid, but the cause of death was yet to be determined.

Earlier it was announced a further 62 people aged between 13 days and 96 years, who tested positive for coronavirus, had died in hospitals in England.

The 13-day-old baby was the only person under 20 years of age recorded as dying.

In a statement, Sheffield Children's Hospital, said: "Sadly on Monday June 15, a child passed away... having been brought in to the hospital in a critical condition. Attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

"The cause of death is not yet known. Tests have confirmed that the child had Covid-19, but it isn't yet clear if it was a contributing factor."

Previously, the youngest person to have died with the virus in the UK with no pre-existing health problems was Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab who was 13 and from Brixton in south London.

In May, a six-week-old child who did have underlying health conditions died.