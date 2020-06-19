Image copyright Google Image caption A coronavirus testing unit will be set up near Joseph Locke Primary School in Barnsley

A school has been closed for a deep clean after three members of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Joseph Locke Primary School in Barnsley was shut on Thursday after the head teacher sought advice from Public Health England.

Barnsley Council said it would set up a mobile unit near the school to allow staff and pupils to be tested for coronavirus.

Councillor Margaret Bruff said she did not know when the school would reopen.

"The safety of children and staff is our priority," she said.

"Parents, carers and staff have been contacted with information to help them take appropriate precautions and to arrange for testing. They will be kept updated on when the school will reopen.

"We know that this will have caused difficulties for some parents and carers, and we would like to thank them for their understanding of the situation."

The council said two of the members of staff were from the same household and the other had "not had close, direct contact with children".

About 75 children and 67 members of staff have been attending the school over the last few weeks.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.