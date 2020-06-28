Image copyright Family handout Image caption Hannah Elsworth-Utley was a passenger in an Audi A5 when it crashed

A 22-year-old woman who died in a double fatal car crash in Barnsley has been identified by police.

Hannah Elsworth-Utley was killed when the Audi 5 she was travelling in hit a tree in Huddersfield Road, Wilthorpe, at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The driver of the car, a 24-year-old man, also died.

South Yorkshire Police said no other vehicles were believed to have been involved but have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

