Barnsley stabbing: Assisting offender arrest in murder probe
A 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after a man was stabbed to death.
Stephen Riley, 43, was found injured in Darley Avenue, Barnsley, at about 23:00 BST on Friday and died in hospital.
A post-mortem examination found he died from a single stab wound to the chest.
South Yorkshire Police said the woman, from Barnsley, was arrested on Sunday night. A 37-year-old man from the town earlier held on suspicion of murder remains in custody.
