Image copyright Sprotbrough Partyboat Image caption The Wyre Lady was damaged by fire while it was berthed in Sprotbrough

A suspected arson attack on an 82-year-old vessel that was operated by the Royal Navy during World War Two is being investigated.

The Wyre Lady was found on fire last Wednesday, in Sprotbrough Lock, near Doncaster, South Yorkshire Police said.

Its owners were looking forward to setting sail in the vessel again next month after extensive maintenance work.

Skipper Tom Waddoups said the damaged caused was "soul-destroying" but he wanted to see "her sail again".

"To be honest, it didn't really sink in until I saw it," Mr Waddoups, 31, said.

"It's not a monetary thing for us, it's something we've put a huge amount of work into it."

He said he had left the vessel "in good order, ready to sail" on the day of the fire.

Required repairs would need to be done by specialist contractors, although the main engine room was not affected, he said.

Mr Waddoups has worked with the vessel for 16 years and skippered it for five years.

Image copyright Sprotbrough Partyboat Image caption Wyre Lady was due to reopen on 4 July after maintenance work

Image copyright Sprotbrough Riverboat Image caption PC Josh Smith, said: "The Wyre Lady is an impressive vessel with incredible history"

Wyre Lady was built in 1938 as a railway passenger ferry and is on the National Register of Historic Vessels.

It was requisitioned by the Royal Navy on the outbreak of war in 1939.

It was brought to Doncaster in 1978 where it continued its operations, adding to its tally of about two million passengers during its life, said the police.

Officers are appealing for information and witnesses or any footage of the fire.

