Image copyright Google Image caption Shots were fired on Errington Avenue on Tuesday evening

Two men and a woman have been charged with attempted murder over shootings in Sheffield.

Police were called to reports of shots being fired in Errington Avenue in Arbourthorne on Tuesday night. More shots were then heard on Aylward Road.

Joshua Motteshead, 20, of St Aidan's Avenue, Demi Dunford, 24, of Derby Street, and Nicky Haycock, 22, of Ironside Close, have all been charged.

They will appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court later.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.