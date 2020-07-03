Image caption Hannah Redeyoff says she is delighted her wedding can finally go ahead

A bride who will finally get married after lockdown restrictions were eased, is doubly delighted because her dad will conduct the ceremony.

Hannah Redeyoff's father Neil is vicar at Holy Trinuty and St Oswald's in Finningley - where she will marry after a hastily rearranged service.

"It kind of doesn't feel real," she said.

"We have only had 10 days since we heard it could go ahead, it's been a bit chaotic organising it again."

Ms Redeyoff, who is employed by the church as a youth worker, said she had not had time to get nervous.

She and fiancé Stephen Robinson had originally planned to have about 90 guests at the service, with more invited to the reception.

However, under the new rules only 30 people will be allowed inside the South Yorkshire church.

"We had loads of family and friends coming, and dad was walking me up the aisle," she said.

"But we are making the best of it, [although] it is very different to what we planned."

Stephen, who is a charge nurse, said it had been difficult reducing the numbers, but people had been very understanding.

There are plans to stream the service live online, with another reception planned for a later date.

The couple will also be able to go on honeymoon to Cromer in Norfolk, where they were engaged last year.

"So it will still be special," Ms Redeyoff added.

Image caption Hannah's father Neil Redeyoff is also vicar at the church and will conduct the ceremony

Her father Neil said: "I won't be able to walk Hannah up the aisle, but how many more dads actually get to conduct the wedding for their daughter, so I'm really thrilled to bits."

