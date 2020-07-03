Doctors can intervene to save woman refusing food

Image copyright Google Image caption The hearing was held at the Court of Protection in London

A judge has ruled doctors can intervene to save the life of a woman who is refusing to eat.

The Court of Protection heard the patient, who has an underlying health condition and depression, had lost 5.6kg (12lbs) in three weeks.

Lawyers for Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said her weight was "dangerously, life-threateningly" low.

Mr Justice Mostyn said the woman did not have the mental capacity to decide what was in her best interests.

"In the circumstances, it is my function to step in to her shoes and make the decision which is in her best interests," he said.

"(She) is in the process of starving herself to death for reasons which are impossible to ascertain

"There is absolutely no rhyme or reason for her conduct."

The case was heard virtually by the court, which considers issues relating to people who might lack the mental capacity to make decisions for themselves.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is in her 30s and has moderate depression and an underlying health problem relating to her bowel.

The trust's barrister, Bridget Dolan QC, said the woman had been exhibiting extreme food refusal for reasons which were hard to understand.

She has also refused to agree to medical staff providing nutrition through a tube.

He weight loss represented 16.5% of her body weight and was "dangerously, life-threateningly low," Ms Dolan said.

She added she was also exhibiting delirium and beginning to show signs of end-stage organ failure.

The woman's husband supported the trust's actions and said his wife would would be grateful in the long run.

Legal representatives appointed to represent the woman also agreed nutrition could be provided by artificial means.

Mr Justice Mostyn's ruling means doctors can legally provide nutrition by artificial means against her wishes.

