Image copyright Google Maps Image caption South Yorkshire Police were called to Ravenscroft Place in Richmond, Sheffield

A 55-year-old woman has died after being found with fatal stab wounds at an address in Sheffield.

Officers were called to Ravenscroft Place in the Richmond area at about 22:30 BST on Saturday to reports a woman had been stabbed.

Police said she was taken to hospital but died soon after. Her family is being supported by trained officers.

South Yorkshire Police said a man, 36, and a woman, 41, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers asked for anyone with information to contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers.