A man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 55-year-old woman has been released under investigation.

Officers were called to Ravenscroft Place in the Richmond area of Sheffield on Saturday 4 July.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem investigation confirmed the woman died of stab wounds.

The 36-year-old man was released by officers, but a 41-year-old woman remains in custody.

Police said the unnamed victim was taken to hospital but died soon afterwards.

Police said: "Please check your CCTV or dashcam footage and contact us if you have any information that might help."

