Image copyright Google Maps Image caption South Yorkshire Police were called to Ravenscroft Place in Richmond, Sheffield

A woman has been charged with murdering a 55-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.

The victim was found with fatal wounds in Ravenscroft Place on Saturday night, South Yorkshire Police said.

She was taken to hospital where she later died.

Kerry Taylor, 41, of Ravenscroft Place, has been remanded in custody and due to appear before the city's magistrates on Tuesday.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.