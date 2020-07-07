Image copyright Abigail McGourlay Image caption "I started sketching out this self-portrait at the beginning of my first year of University", said Abigail McGourlay

A lockdown art competition for young artists has been won by a Sheffield student's self-portrait.

Abigail McGourlay, 20, was the winner of the national Isolation Artwork competition with a painting of herself in the bath, called Brewing.

Ms McGourlay is in the second year of a fine art degree at the University of Leeds.

"It is due to lockdown that I have rediscovered my love of painting", she said.

Ms McGourlay said: "The uncertainty of lockdown put me in quite a stressful mindset, and I found it at first difficult to feel motivated.

"This piece captures a real moment of comfort in both my two favourite things, a warm bubble bath and a hot cup of tea."

The winning artwork, an oil painting on canvas, was selected from a shortlist of eight for the Arts Society's national competition

Ms McGourlay also works as a swimming instructor and has been furloughed from her job while she continues to study from home.

Young artists were asked by the arts education charity to respond to the theme of isolation and their experience of lockdown.

"I've been painting non-stop since Brewing and I can't wait to get some new ideas under way very soon," the winner said.

All eight artists' work is to feature in a digital exhibition until the end of July.

Ms McGourlay will have one of her artworks featured on the society's 2021 membership card.

