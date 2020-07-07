Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Jason Mercer was one of those killed in the crash

A man has been charged after two men were killed in a three-vehicle crash on a section of smart motorway.

Jason Mercer, 44, and 22-year-old Alexandru Murgeanu, from Mansfield, died in the collision on the M1 near Sheffield in June last year.

Prezemyslaw Zbigniew Szuba, 40, of Hull has been charged with two counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

Mr Mercer's widow, Claire, has called for a ban on smart motorways.

Ms Mercer, from Rotherham, has asked Highways England to reconsider using the system in which hard shoulders are used as extra traffic lanes at peak times.

South Yorkshire Police said Mr Szuba would appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court in September.

