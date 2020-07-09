Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Simone Hancock was found fatally stabbed in Ravenscroft Place, Richmond in Sheffield

A woman charged with murdering a 55-year-old who was stabbed to death is due to stand trial.

Simone Hancock was found with fatal stab wounds in Ravenscroft Place, Richmond in Sheffield, on Saturday night.

Ms Hancock was taken to hospital where she later died.

Kerry Taylor, 41, of Ravenscroft Place, did not enter a plea at Sheffield Crown Court. She was remanded in custody for a trial on 11 January 2021.

