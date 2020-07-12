Image copyright Google Image caption The southbound carriageway was closed until late on Saturday night to help the investigation

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she fell from a bridge over the M18 and was then apparently hit by a lorry, police have said.

The 46-year-old is thought to have fallen from the bridge at Ruddle Lane, near Braithwell, in South Yorkshire, at 16:45 BST on Saturday.

She is in Northern General Hospital, in Sheffield, in a critical condition.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage from the incident between Junction 2 and Junction 1.

The southbound carriageway was closed until late on Saturday night while investigations continued.

