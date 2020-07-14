Image copyright Brinsworth Academy Image caption Ryan Durkin died eight days after the crash in Rotherham in April

A driver who sped off after killing a 15-year-old boy in a stolen car has been jailed for six years and seven months.

Ryan Durkin was hit by a silver BMW being driven by Mitchel Hughes, 25, as he crossed Brinsworth Lane in Rotherham with friends on 19 April.

Sheffield Crown Court was shown footage of the car hitting him and driving off, before he was hit by a second car.

Hughes previously admitted causing Ryan's death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed on Monday for five and a half years for this offence and banned from driving for 12 years.

CCTV footage of the crash showed Ryan's shoe landing outside a nearby pub and the BMW - with false plates - driving away with a smashed-in windscreen.

Accident investigators found the car had been travelling at between 48mph and 60mph in a 30mph zone, but witnesses said it looked more like 80mph to 90mph.

Ryan was taken to hospital, where he remained in a critical condition until he died eight days later.

Image copyright Google Image caption Ryan was hit by the BMW as he crossed Brinsworth Lane with friends

Hughes, of Lapwater Road in Wingfield, was sentenced to a further 12 months in prison for perverting the course of justice following an unrelated incident in which he gave the details of someone else when he was stopped in a car with false plates.

He was also jailed for an extra month after a suspended sentence - imposed three days before the crash for possessing a mobile phone in prison - was triggered.

The court heard Hughes, who has never held a driving license, has 16 convictions involving 23 separate offences recorded against him.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Hughes had "no regard whatsoever for the laws of this country".

He said the defedant "made almost no endeavour to stop" before colliding with Ryan and "unimpaired by any scruples whatsoever, cowardly drove off afterwards".

"Your behaviour was comprehensively deplorable," he told Hughes.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.