Police in Sheffield fire plastic bullet at gun suspect Published duration 16 August

Police fired a plastic bullet at the man before arresting him over firearms offences

Armed police in Sheffield shot a man with a plastic bullet as they dealt with a suspect said to be armed with a gun and other weapons.

Officers were called to City Road in the city on Saturday and found the man in the nearby Manor Fields Park.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, and checked over by an ambulance crew.