Sheffield Stagecoach Supertram removes social distancing seat signs Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright LDRS image caption Sheffield's trams will return to a "nearly full service" because more people are returning to work and education

Some social distancing signs have been removed from Sheffield trams because of a rise in passenger numbers.

Supertram, operated by Stagecoach, said it was moving back to a "nearly full service" as more people return to work and education.

The company said customers should still be aware of other people when using its trams.

Many other train and light rail services nationally were moving to this approach, the firm added.

When lockdown started in March, Supertram put signs on many seats asking people not to sit there so there was enough space to avoid other passengers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But it has now said it will return to a near-full service with "revised social distancing arrangements consistent with the government's 1m+ guidelines".

"The changes will mean labels which currently recommend where seats should not be used will be removed," Stagecoach said.

It said that would be more "flexible and efficient", with family groups able to sit together.

Stagecoach said passengers should keep being considerate, respect social distancing, wear face coverings as required, wash hands before and after travel, and avoid busier times where possible.

First Bus has said it will wait for word from government before changing its procedures.

The company is operating the same practices as earlier in lockdown - currently at 50% capacity - which it said can be "difficult at peak times".

East Midlands Trains, which operates from Sheffield, said it did not remove seats during lockdown but encouraged customers to use window seats, sit apart, and asked people to move if needed.

The company said it reintroduced its full pre-Covid timetable last week.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.