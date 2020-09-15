Rotherham printing firm recruits 400 for NHS face masks Published duration 12 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Bluetree image caption Adam Carnell (left) said Bluetree will be taking on 400 more staff as machine operators, engineers, lab technicians and in logistics

A South Yorkshire firm will more than double its workforce after winning a contract to supply NHS face masks.

Online printing company Bluetree in Rotherham said it would produce 1.7m medical grade masks per day, employing an extra 400 people.

The company said the Type IIR masks were the most sought-after in UK healthcare.

The NHS contract means the company's workforce of 350 will grow to 750 at its factory in Wath-Upon-Dearne.

In March the World Health Organisation (WHO) appealed to manufacturers to help increase face mask production by 40%

The government has struck deals with around 30 UK companies to manufacture PPE, and over 100 suppliers to deliver items.

