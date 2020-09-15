Newborn baby dies and two arrested after Doncaster dog attack Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The baby was taken to hospital but died a short time later, police said

Two people have been arrested after a 12-day-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to Welfare Road, Woodlands, at about 15:30 on Sunday after reports of a dog attacking a child, police said.

The baby had been bitten by a dog causing serious injuries, South Yorkshire Police added.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

They have both been bailed while inquiries take place, the force said.

The newborn was taken to hospital but died a short time later.