Barnsley baby death: Two bailed in murder investigation Published duration 33 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption The baby girl was taken to Barnsley Hospital and found to have 'catastrophic injuries' when she was two days old

Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering a baby who suffered fatal "catastrophic injuries" have been released on bail.

The four-month-old girl had been in hospital since May, having been injured at two days old.

South Yorkshire Police said life support was turned off on Monday.

A woman, 31, and a man, 38, from Athersley in Barnsley, have been questioned and released while inquiries continue.

Police said on Wednesday that a post-mortem examination had failed to establish a cause of death and further medical tests were due to be carried out.

Det Ch InspPhil Etheridge previously said: "The injuries suffered by this little girl when she was just two days old were so catastrophic that she could not recover and her life support was withdrawn after four months."

Officers are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.

