Two arrests in Rotherham child sex abuse inquiry Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Geograph/Ian S image caption The men, both aged 36, were arrested over offences relating to the abuse of three teenage girls

Further arrests have been made as part of an investigation into child sexual abuse in Rotherham.

Two local men, both aged 36, were arrested earlier this week as part of the National Crime Agency's (NCA) Operation Stovewood.

The arrests relate to the abuse of three girls in the late 1990s, who were aged between 14 and 15 at the time, police said.

Both men have been questioned and released while investigations continue.

Operation Stovewood began in 2015 after it emerged at least 1,400 children were abused from 1997 to 2013.

It is the largest law enforcement investigation into non-familial child sexual abuse in the UK.

Earlier this year, officials said the investigation was set to continue for up to seven years with around 600 victims still to be spoken to.

Philip Marshall, senior investigating officer, said: "The pace at which we are investigating previous sexual violence and abuse of children in Rotherham is not abating."

"We are continuing to make arrests of further suspects," he said.