Marcus Ramsay stabbing: Teenager remanded over death Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Family handout image caption Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Sheffield

A 17-year-old has appeared in court on a charge of murder after a fatal stabbing at a party.

Marcus Ramsay was attacked in a "large-scale disturbance" in Horninglow Road, in the Firth Park area of Sheffield, in the early hours of 8 August.

The 35-year-old died later in hospital. Three other people were also injured.

The teenager from Sheffield appeared before magistrates in the city and was remanded in custody to appear at the crown court on Tuesday, 22 September.

Another 17-year-old, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder on 27 August and remanded.

South Yorkshire Police is urging any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the party to come forward.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here. yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk