Man admits stabbing wife to death in Barnsley Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Family Handout image caption Victoria Woodhall was fatally stabbed by her husband Craig Woodhall

A man who murdered his wife has changed his plea days before he was due to stand trial over her killing.

Victoria Woodhall, 31, worked at Rotherham General Hospital and was stabbed to death in Windsor Crescent, Middlecliffe, Barnsley, on 29 March.

Craig Woodhall, 40, formerly of Windsor Crescent, had been due to stand trial at Sheffield Crown Court on 28 September.

Woodhall will be sentenced at the court on 2 October.

South Yorkshire Police said a post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Woodhall died from multiple stab wounds.

Tributes were paid to the operating department practitioner by Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust following her death.

Angela Wood, chief nurse at the trust, described her as "a cherished and much-loved colleague".

