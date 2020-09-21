Woman's body found in front seat of burning car in Sheffield Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Fire crews made the discovery after they were called to reports of a car on fire in Lodge Lane, in the Rivelin area of Sheffield

A body found in the wreckage of a burning car in Sheffield has been identified as that of a woman.

The body was discovered after firefighters were called to Lodge Lane at about 14:30 BST on Friday.

South Yorkshire Police said the body had been identified as that of a woman, 63, but have not released her name.

The force said the death is being treated as "unexplained" but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

