BBC News

Woman's body found in front seat of burning car in Sheffield

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionFire crews made the discovery after they were called to reports of a car on fire in Lodge Lane, in the Rivelin area of Sheffield
A body found in the wreckage of a burning car in Sheffield has been identified as that of a woman.
The body was discovered after firefighters were called to Lodge Lane at about 14:30 BST on Friday.
South Yorkshire Police said the body had been identified as that of a woman, 63, but have not released her name.
The force said the death is being treated as "unexplained" but officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
  • More news from across Yorkshire
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

  • Sheffield

More on this story

  • Body found in front seat of burning car in Sheffield

    Published
    2 days ago