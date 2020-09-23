Girl desperate for return of poorly support dog feared stolen Published duration 35 minutes ago

image copyright Chloe Addison image caption It is feared one-year-old Lucy was snatched after she got out of the family garden

A disabled girl is desperate to be reunited with her poorly support dog amid fears it has been stolen.

Pug Lucy needs daily heart medication and was due to undergo critical surgery but has not been seen since getting out of the garden on 2 September.

Owner Chloe Addison said the pet was her daughter Ellieanna's best friend and she was lost without her.

"She sits next to her basket desperate for her to come home." Ellieanna, three, was born with a brain injury.

Ms Addison, from Thurcroft in Rotherham, said Lucy had managed to escape from the garden to run around in some nearby fields.

image copyright Chloe Addison image caption Ellieanna's mum said the pair were inseparable

The 27-year-old, who has been searching daily for the pet, said she feared Lucy had been stolen because she had received an anonymous tip-off about a couple who were seen putting the dog in a Transit van.

She added that the longer she was missing, the more her health would be affected because she was not getting her medication.

"Ellieanna in particular is distraught. Because of her brain injury she doesn't communicate much but when we got Lucy there was massive change.

"They were inseparable and now she's taken a backward step.

"I have three other children and they are all devastated. Every day before school they ask me when she's coming home."

Ms Addison is being supported by Lisa Dean, who runs Facebook site Beauty's Legacy , which helps reunite stolen animals with their owners.

Ms Dean said there had been a huge rise during the coronavirus lockdown of the number of people seeking help about stolen pets.

Although the matter has been reported to South Yorkshire Police, a spokeswoman said it was not being investigated due to a lack of evidence.

