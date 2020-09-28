Lorry driver admits causing deaths of two men on Sheffield M1 'smart motorway' Published duration 26 minutes ago

image copyright South Yorkshire Police image caption Jason Mercer was one of those killed in the crash

A lorry driver has admitted causing the deaths of two men on a stretch of smart motorway.

Alexandru Murgeanu, 22, and Jason Mercer, 44, died when a lorry ploughed into their stationary vehicles on the M1 near Sheffield on 7 June 2019.

Prezemyslaw Zbigniew Szuba, 40, admitted two counts of causing death by driving without due care and attention when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier.

He will be sentenced next month.

Mr Mercer's wife, Claire, has mounted a campaign against smart motorways and the case has become a leading example in the ongoing debate over the safety of these roads in the UK.

The court heard Mr Mercer, from Rotherham, and Mr Murgeanu, from Mansfield, stopped in the slow lane after having a "minor bump" on the northbound carriageway of the M1 near Sheffield, between junctions 34 and 35.

'Vehicles not seen' the vehicles'

Szuba's Mercedes lorry then "ploughed into both vehicles", prosecutor Susan Fisher said.

But she said he was not speeding and there was no suggestion he had been drinking or taking drugs.

She said he had "simply not seen the vehicles that have stopped and not slowed down sufficiently".

Mr Szuba's defence barrister, Nicola Hale, said he had only just joined the motorway at junction 34 and their stationary vehicles were only visible "for a matter of seconds".

Ms Hale said the evidence showed Szuba was driving "normally" and well within the speed limit just before the crash.

Szuba, 40, of Adelaide Street in Hull, was given unconditional bail and is due be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 19 October.