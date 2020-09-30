Wentworth Woodhouse birds displayed to mark lockdown Published duration 20 minutes ago

image copyright Wentworth Woodhouse image caption Each wooden bird is intended to be a symbol of how people have pulled together during the pandemic

Ten thousand wooden birds painted with images and memories of lockdown will be displayed on a stately home's lawn.

The birds, decorated by people of all ages, will form an art installation in the shape of a giant tree in front of Wentworth Woodhouse near Rotherham.

They feature messages such as "the first hug of loved ones will always mean the most" and tributes to those who died during the pandemic.

They will be displayed when the house reopens to the public on Saturday.

The project, called The Flock, is to commemorate families and communities who pulled together during the Covid-19 crisis.

image copyright Wentworth Woodhouse image caption The birds have been decorated by people in Wentworth and the surrounding villages

image copyright Wentworth Woodhouse image caption Each bird features a personal message written by those who have decorated them

Ron Thompson and Julie Edwards, artists from Planet Art and creators of The Flock, said they were inspired by people seeing and hearing birds in their gardens during lockdown.

Ms Edwards said: "We felt that we couldn't ignore Covid, we couldn't ignore that time because everyone was turning to art, everyone was turning to crafts, to keep busy and keep their mental health on the right track, so we felt it was important not to ignore that."

She added: "We're able to fly a bit now and let's hope we can continue to do that, let's keep on top of the virus and hopefully we can all stay outside and still do things for a bit longer. It's been a tough time."

image caption The stately home near Rotherham has a 185m (606ft) facade

Front of house officer Liz North said they had heard many stories as a result of the project, adding that "some of them have been really, really beautiful and very heart-warming and inspirational to hear".

Wentworth Woodhouse - once Britain's largest private house - was built between 1725 and 1750 and its 600ft-long Palladian East Front is wider than Buckingham Palace.

It was bought for £7m in March 2017 by the Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust, which is now renovating the structure in a project that could cost £200m.