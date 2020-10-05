Sheffield adds more pedestrian and cycle areas post-lockdown
A road in Sheffield city centre has been closed to cars to encourage pedestrians and cyclists and to make more room for social distancing.
The city council said the work was part of wanting to accelerate "active travel" schemes.
A rainbow crossing has been painted on Pinstone Street, which also has street armchairs, planters and false grass.
Other measures tested over the summer have included pedestrianised zones and a cycle lane on the ring road.
Other "active travel" schemes include:
- Widening pavements and pedestrianising part of Division Street shopping area
- A "pop-up" cycle lane over several weeks along Shalesmoor ring road
- A "low-traffic neighbourhood" in Kelham Island residential area to benefit walkers and cyclists
The council said it "wanted to help people to travel on foot and by bike".
"Pinstone Street was originally pedestrianised temporarily, using emergency active travel funds, to create space for social distancing as businesses reopened and people returned to the city centre," it said in a statement.
"We took the decision to make the area more accessible and attractive as it became apparent that social distancing would be needed for some time."
Businesses had mixed views about the works, some saying they like the "café culture" created by wider pavements and others saying it negatively affected trade.
Jill Srusciante, of BBs Italian restaurant on Division Street, said it gave a "continental feel" to summer evenings but in Broomhill, where parking was covered to allow pavement widening, businesses said it made trade "even harder".
Martin Greaves, of Williamson Hardware, said: "Things are bad enough for us with Covid-19, now people who used to pop in can't do that. The council say it's temporary although it looks pretty permanent."
The council said future plans include more temporary lanes and pedestrian zones, and accelerating the Grey to Green project linking the city centre with routes like the Five Weirs Walk, Canal Towpath and Upper Don Trail.
The council said some schemes had "worked better than others" but feedback would be taken into consideration with future plans.
