BBC News

Sheffield Cathedral Dean Peter Bradley resigns citing 'tremendous pressure'

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionDean Peter Bradley met the Queen and Prince Philip when they came to Sheffield Cathedral for the Maundy Thursday service in April 2015

The Dean of Sheffield has resigned because of "tremendous pressure" seriously affecting his health.

The Very Revd Peter Bradley resigned from his post at Sheffield Cathedral on Sunday, the 17th anniversary of his taking up the post.

He said he resigned with "great regret" but that his last day would be New Year's Eve.

In July the cathedral choir was disbanded amid much controversy because it was "not diverse enough".

In May, the cathedral's homeless project was damaged by fire. A woman has since been charged with arson.

image captionSheffield Cathedral is in the increasingly diverse city centre

Mr Bradley said at the end of the service on Sunday: "It is with great regret that I tell you that I have resigned as Dean of Sheffield, with effect from 31 December 2020. I know this will come as a shock.

"You may be aware of the tremendous pressure I have been under over recent weeks which has seriously affected my health.

"After prayerful reflection and conversations with people who know me well, including the Bishop, I have decided that the time has come for me to move on."

He said it was a "great privilege" to have served as Dean since 2003 and he believed that the cathedral, city and Diocese would have a "thriving future".

The cathedral said Mr Bradley would continue to be a priest within the wider church and in time would apply for another job, but not at Sheffield Cathedral.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.

Related Topics

  • Sheffield
  • Cathedrals

More on this story

  • Sheffield choir: Closure over diversity handled 'appallingly'

    Published
    24 July

  • Sheffield Cathedral damaged in suspected 'arson attack'

    Published
    15 May