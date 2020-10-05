University of Sheffield records nearly 500 Covid-19 cases
The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 at the University of Sheffield has risen to nearly 500.
The University of Sheffield's updated figures showed 307 reported cases up to Friday, but by Monday it had jumped to 479, including three more staff.
The university started sharing its figures on 28 September.
Reported cases in the whole of Sheffield have increased from 91.8 per 100,000 people to 233.1.
There were 1,363 new cases recorded in the week to 1 October, according to Public Health England data published on Sunday.
The university said campus teaching is currently at about 20%, with the rest delivered digitally to reduce footfall and infection risk.
Staff and students must wear face coverings, unless medically exempt, and class sizes are restricted to 15 students.
Support for students in university accommodation
- A daily check-in service for students who are symptomatic, have tested positive or those who have registered for a welfare call
- Support in accessing medication, shopping and food deliveries
- Details provided for local collect and deliver laundry services
- Advice on actions if they or a flatmate becomes unwell
- Offers of online residence activities to support community building
Source: The University of Sheffield
Sheffield is one of the locations named as an "area of concern" by the government, with an infection rate of 233.1 per 100,000 people as of 4 October.
Director of Public Health Greg Fell said a local lockdown is "probably not that far off" and he thought it would be at the most within the next month.
The university has 29,000 students and 8,000 staff, with 474 students and five staff now having tested positive.
However the university said its figures should not be viewed as cumulative because the numbers of reported cases decrease as staff and students complete their self-isolation period.
