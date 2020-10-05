Rotherham hospital doctor suspended after touching nurse
- Published
A hospital doctor who touched a nurse in "sexually motivated behaviour" has been suspended for 10 months.
A medical tribunal heard Dr Christian Hanson put his hands on the nurse's hips and pushed his body against hers while working at Rotherham General Hospital.
He also asked to see the nurse outside of work.
Dr Hanson had denied the allegations and said he had put his hands on the nurse to guide her through a door.
The nurse, known as Ms A, told the tribunal the doctor had followed her into a consulting room and "pulled her towards him and grabbed her by the hips 'clamping' her legs between his legs" and then "whispered in her ear whilst pushing his body against her back".
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing was shown CCTV footage of the incident which took place in August 2018.
The video showed Dr Hanson and the nurse going through a door and that his hands "appeared to be on Ms A's hips or waist area as she passed through".
Dr Hanson, who did not give evidence at the hearing, had said previously during an investigation by the hospital trust that: "She swiped her card to open the door, the door opened and she was still standing, not exiting from the paediatric section. I held her from the back and said keep moving."
'Sexual interest'
The MPTS said that the footage showed that "Ms A does not in fact stop while opening the door in the corridor and instead continues to move showing no apparent hesitation".
There was no CCTV from the incident in the consulting room but the tribunal found that the incidents described by Ms A "were more likely than not to have occurred".
The MPTS added: "The Tribunal determined that, in the circumstances, this conduct could not be regarded as merely inappropriate or 'overly familiar' but it plainly demonstrated a sexual interest in Ms A and was sexually motivated."
Dr Hanson has 28 days to appeal against his suspension.
