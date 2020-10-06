Xiangyu Li killing: Student tried to flee UK after attack death
An international student who tried to flee the UK after killing his friend in an alcohol-fuelled attack has been jailed.
Chinese national Yongqi Liang, 25, launched a volley of punches against Xiangyu Li after dragging him to the ground in Sheffield city centre.
After attempting CPR, the University of Sheffield student fled the scene and was arrested in Germany the next day.
Liang was jailed for five years after admitting manslaughter.
Sheffield Crown Court was told the attack, which happened on Union Street on 24 March, was caught on CCTV.
It showed Liang, from Shanghai, instigate a fight which escalated dramatically ended in Mr Li, 26, falling to the ground unconscious.
Police said Liang spent about eight minutes attempting CPR before leaving the scene.
Xiangyu, a former Sheffield student who had most recently been studying at The University of Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Statements from friends of the pair claimed that they had all been drinking heavily in the hours leading up to the fight.
Det Chf Insp Mark Oughton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "I cannot put into words how difficult this has been for Xiangyu's family to come to terms with.
"Their son came to study in the UK, full of hope and excitement, he'd made friends here and had a life here."
He added: "Xiangyu was a fit, healthy young man who loved sport and music.
"His life was taken away in a violent incident, by someone he thought was his friend."
