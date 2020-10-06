Covid-19: University of Sheffield pauses face-to-face teaching
Face-to-face teaching is being suspended in response to an increase in Covid-19 cases at the University of Sheffield.
All teaching will be moved online, with the exception of clinical teaching and research, from Friday until 19 October.
On Monday the university saw its biggest rise in cases since it began sharing figures, with 110 recorded.
A spokesperson said it would be "working hard to resume these activities as soon as possible".
Reported cases in the whole of Sheffield have increased to 287 per 100,000 people in the latest week.
The university has now recorded 589 cases in total since 28 September, comprising 583 students and six staff.
'Evolving guidance'
In a statement, the university said: "In response to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city and within our university community, the number of our students self-isolating and the likelihood of more stringent local measures being implemented shortly, we have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily suspend face-to-face teaching.
"The safety of our students and staff is our utmost priority and we will continue to regularly review our safety measures and teaching arrangements to ensure they are in line with evolving guidance."
It confirmed campus services and facilities such as student support, libraries and cafes would remain open.
Campus teaching is currently at about 20%, with the rest delivered digitally to reduce footfall and infection risk.
Staff and students must wear face coverings, unless medically exempt, and class sizes are restricted to 15 students.
The neighbouring Sheffield Hallam University said it had recorded 373 cases in the last two weeks. It is also taking action over the next two weeks by increasing online teaching, but is keeping some teaching going on the campus.
