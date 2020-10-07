Sheffield shooting: Stephen Dunford jailed for shooting boy
- Published
A gang member who shot a 12-year-old boy has been jailed for life by a judge who called him a "hardened and dangerous criminal".
Stephen Dunford, 25, fired from a passing car at a group on Northern Avenue, Sheffield, on 12 January.
During the trial at Sheffield Crown Court, jurors heard doctors cannot remove the bullet from the child's leg.
Dunford, who was handed a minimum sentence of 19 years, was convicted of attempted murder and firearms offences.
His trial heard a second boy narrowly escaped serious injury when a bullet passed through his hood inches from his head.
Dunford, of Fellbrigg Road in Sheffield, was later recorded in prison rapping about the shooting, saying: "Have you ever had gun smoke go in your face. Swear I can't forget that taste."
Jailing him for a minimum of 19 years, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said Dunford posed an "immense danger" to the public and warned: "I have no idea when or if it will ever be safe to release you".
"Those who use guns to perpetrate gang-related drug crime will be punished severely when they are brought to justice.
"That boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting [and] the consequences for him have been very serious. The consequences for the local community have been equally serious.
"The streets of this city, nor any other city in this country, must not be allowed to become the venue for gangland violence involving guns."
Dunford also pleaded guilty to an offence of dangerous driving.
A second man, 26-year-old Brandon Bailey of Manor Park Way in Sheffield, was jailed for 10 years and six months after he was convicted of conspiracy to possess a firearm.
He pleaded guilty during the trial to possession of criminal property after police found £19,700 in cash at his home.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.