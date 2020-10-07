Keigan O'Brien murder accused Martin Currie 'delayed 999 call'
- Published
A man accused of killing his partner's two-year-old boy looked up "irregular breathing" and "unconscious" two hours before calling 999, a court heard.
Martin Currie, 36, is jointly charged with Sarah O'Brien, 33, of murdering Keigan O'Brien at the family home in Bosworth Road, Doncaster, in January.
Keigan suffered a brain bleed, possibly from his head being hit against a hard surface, Sheffield Crown Court heard.
Previously, he had suffered a broken spine, ribs and arm, the jury was told.
The couple both deny murder, alternative charges of causing or allowing the death of a child, and a further charge of child cruelty.
Jurors heard the couple had previously called Keigan derogatory names in messages to each other.
Ms O'Brien began the relationship with Mr Currie, despite warnings not to go out with him, six months before Keigan's death, the court heard.
In October, she did not seek medical help when her son suffered two black eyes while in the care of Mr Currie, telling her friend the toddler had fallen down the stairs.
Ms O'Brien explained to the friend she did not take him to hospital because "they will start asking questions".
On the morning Keigan was fatally injured, he had been in the care of Mr Currie while Ms O'Brien was out of the house.
The couple rang 999 at 10:55 GMT after claiming to have found him not breathing in bed.
'Agonal breathing'
Jason Pitter QC, prosecuting, said Mr Currie had searched the internet two hours earlier for terms relating to "irregular breathing", "being unconscious" and "gurgling".
One of the results, the prosecution said, was "agonal breathing", which indicated emergency medical help should be sought immediately.
The couple claimed Keigan was found unresponsive in bed, and did not explain how he had come by his injuries, Mr Pitter said.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.