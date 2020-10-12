Covid: South Yorkshire in 'high' alert category
South Yorkshire is to be moved into the "high" category of a Covid-19 restrictions scale, the prime minister has announced.
The move, which could start on Wednesday subject to parliamentary approval, will see a ban on households mixing indoors.
The government's rule of six would apply in gardens and other spaces.
People should "aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible", according to the rating.
The rules will apply to all of South Yorkshire's four metropolitan boroughs; Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.
'High' Covid-19 alert level
- People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting
- This includes both homes and indoor public places
- People must not meet in a group of more than six outside, including in a garden or other space
- People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible
- If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport
Source: Downing Street
Responding to the announcement, Dan Jarvis, mayor of the Sheffield City Region, said: "People in South Yorkshire must prepare themselves for a new set of rules and to limit their contact with other households.
"If the restrictions are to work, they must be crystal clear to command people's confidence, and be part of a coherent plan which will get us out local restrictions."
