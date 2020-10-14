Barnsley murder inquiry after man found injured at house dies
- Published
The death of a man two dies after he was found injured at a house in Barnsley has led police to launch a murder inquiry.
The victim, 42, died after being found at a house on Pinder Oakes Cottages on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.
He was taken to hospital where he died on Wednesday, said the force.
Two men, aged 40 and 44, who were arrested at the house on Monday are currently being held in custody on suspicion of murder.
Officers had gone to the house after a 43-year-old man with serious head injuries went to the town's Kendray hospital on Monday morning, said the force.
That man remains in hospital in a stable condition, they said.
