Women hurt in crash with police car responding to 999 call
- Published
Two women were injured in a crash with a police car as officers responded to a 999 call.
The marked force vehicle collided with the pair at the junction of Selby Road and Dunhill Rise, Leeds, on Thursday night.
Both women, aged 39 and 61, were taken to hospital but were not thought to be seriously hurt. The officers were uninjured.
The force said the Independent Office for Police Conduct had been notified.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.