Free school meals: Doncaster Council pledges to join campaign
- Published
Doncaster Council will provide food vouchers over half term after a motion to extend free school meals over holidays was rejected by MPs.
The campaign was championed by footballer Marcus Rashford, who called on people to "unite" to protect the most vulnerable children.
A Labour motion in the Commons to extend the scheme over holidays until Easter 2021 was defeated.
Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said it was "the right thing to do".
The government said all measures would be kept under review and that there was an extra £9bn in support available through the welfare system.
Posting on Twitter, she described Wednesday's vote - which was defeated by 322 votes to 261 - as "shameful".
Ms Jones said the voucher scheme would be administered by individual schools and paid for by the the council.
After the shameful vote in parliament on Wednesday not to provide #FreeSchoolMeals over half-term. @MyDoncaster will provide a food voucher. These will be administered by individual schools and paid for the Local Authority. This is not party politics, but the right thing to do! pic.twitter.com/gSdOUGvRwM— Ros Jones (@MayorRos) October 23, 2020
The voucher for £15 per child per week is available for children aged four and upwards who attend schools in the borough, with schools contacting eligible families.
More than 11,000 children could benefit from the vouchers, which will cost in the region of £160,000 if all eligible families accept, the council said.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would not change his policy on free school meals, arguing that poor families were supported by the benefits system.
At Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson told MPs: "We support kids of low incomes in school and we will continue to do so."
Following the defeat in the Commons, restaurants, cafes, takeaways and other food venues from across the country have shared offers of free meals for children over half term.
The Manchester United and England footballer succeeded in a campaign to provide free school meal vouchers to 1.3m children in England in the summer holidays.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.