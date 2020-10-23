Man named in Barnsley house death murder inquiry
- Published
A man who died after being found injured in a house in Barnsley has been named by police.
Catalin Rizea, 43, died in hospital two days after he was found with "significant injuries" at a house on Pindar Oaks Cottages on 12 October.
Gabriel Andrei, 40, and Florin Andrei, 44, of Pindar Oaks Cottages, have been charged with murder and GBH.
Both men were remanded into custody following a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday.
Mr Rizea was found after a 44-year-old man went to the town's hospital with serious head injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said the other man has now been discharged.
