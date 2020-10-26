Pedestrian dies in South Yorkshire motorway crash
A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a car on the M1 motorway.
The man, aged 33, was reportedly hit by a white Toyota Hiace about 19.00 hours on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.
It happened on the northbound carriageway south of junction 38, said the force. The motorway was closed in both directions for several hours.
Officers are asking for anyone who saw what happened or who has dash-cam footage to come forward.
