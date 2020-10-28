Sheffield stabbing: Two teenagers held over murder bid
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a stabbing in Sheffield.
The victim was injured during an altercation in Winn Gardens on Friday afternoon, South Yorkshire Police said.
He remains in hospital in a "critical but stable" condition, the force added.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were held on suspicion of attempted murder. A 17-year-old boy was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three have been released on bail.
Any witnesses to the stabbing are asked to get in touch with police.
