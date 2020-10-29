Free school meals: Sheffield makes Christmas promise
A council says it will fund free school meals for vulnerable children over the Christmas holidays if the government does not change its stance.
Julie Dore, the leader of Sheffield City Council, said the authority had funded meals for half term and beyond, but would go further if needed.
Nationally, footballer Marcus Rashford has called on people to "unite" to protect the most vulnerable children.
The government said access to free school meals had been expanded.
Doncaster Council and Sheffield City Council had issued food vouchers over half-term after a motion to extend free school meals was rejected by MPs.
A Labour motion in the Commons to extend the scheme over holidays until Easter 2021 was also defeated.
In response, restaurants, cafes, takeaways and other food venues across England have shared offers of free meals for children over half term.
Mrs Dore said that as Sheffield is now in tier three of coronavirus restrictions the city "will be facing financial hardship, especially as we enter the winter months".
She said: "I would also like to take this opportunity to guarantee if the government does not respond to the national outcry and fund free school meals in the Christmas holidays the council will step in and fund those weeks too."
A government spokesman said: "This government has expanded eligibility for free school meals to more children than any other in decades.
"We have provided free school meals when schools were partially closed, increasing welfare support by £9.3bn, and giving councils £63m for families facing financial difficulties."
Rashford, who plays for Manchester United and England, was recently made an MBE in the delayed Queen's birthday honours, having succeeded in a campaign to provide free school meal vouchers to 1.3m children in the summer holidays.
