Sheffield shooting: Victim in critical condition in hospital

Published
image captionThe injured man was found in Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen and leg.

The 24-year-old was found on Earl Marshal Road, Sheffield, about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, said South Yorkshire Police.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Officers conducted a search of the area and are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

